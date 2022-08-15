Bengals Camp Opens Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football stadium, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

 Jeff Dean

CINCINNATI (AP) — Three weeks after having an appendectomy, Joe Burrow is fully participating in training camp with an eye toward getting ready for the regular-season opener next month.

The Bengals quarterback was in full uniform as he threw crisp passes in seven-on-seven drills for a second day Monday. He had surgery July 26, a day before the first workout of camp.

