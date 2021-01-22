BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji State swept the Bowling Green State University hockey team with a 3-1 win Friday on the road.
The Falcons’ Garrett Daly scored the lone goal of the game while Eric Dop made 29 saves in net. The loss moves the Falcons to 14-4 on the season.
“Our effort tonight was much better than last night and we put ourselves in a position to win the game,” said head coach Ty Eigner. “Eric Dop was great in goal for us. We will get back to work this week in preparation for a big WCHA series against Michigan Tech.”
With less than a minute remaining in the first period Bemidji State scored the first goal of the game, coming from Owen Sillinger unassisted. A slashing call went against the Beavers immediately after the goal that put the Falcons on the first power play of the game.
In the second period the Falcons were able to tie the game up with a goal from Daly, his first career collegiate score. He was assisted by Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse.
On a power play in the third period Bemidji State saw a breakaway score to take the lead. The goal was by Alex Ierullo.
In the final minutes the Falcons pulled Dop for the extra skater. Bemidji State was then able to score an empty-net goal from Brendan Harris.
Scoring a goal in the second period, Daly logged his first collegiate goal and fifth career point with the Falcons.
With the assist on Daly’s goal, Kruse registered career point 129, tying him with Doug Ross for 48th all-time in program history. The assist was also his 93rd of his career, moving him closer to 100 career assists.
Johnson also assisted on Daly’s score, getting his 112th career point, needing just one more to tie for 58th in program history with Jonathan Matsumoto.
The Falcons next series will be back at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Jan. 29 and 30 against Michigan Tech. Both games are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops and will be broadcast on FloHockey.