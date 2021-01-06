After the second sweep of Ferris State this season last weekend, the Falcons are 11-1 and off to their best start in program history.
This has been an unprecedented start to the Bowling Green season, and while some of it can be attributed to an easier non-conference schedule due to the coronavirus, the Falcons still have some quality wins, including Quinnipiac.
“Our guys were prepared and excited about playing Quinnipiac because they knew they were a good team, they knew they were ranked and they knew that they’ve had success recently,” BGSU head coach Ty Eigner said. “Our first portion of the schedule being all non-conference people said it didn’t really mean anything. For us it meant we got to put a jersey on and we get to go play somebody and that matters to us.”
Now the Falcons are into Western Collegiate Hockey Association play and like their overall record, that has gotten off to a great start thanks to the weekend sweep over the Bulldogs. The Falcons sit at 2-0 in the WCHA and at No. 7 in the latest USCHO rankings.
That rank has a chance to surge even more if they can find a way to sweep Bemidji State in Thursday-Friday series this week.
Bemidji State is coming off a fantastic season last year where they went 22-10-5 overall and finished No. 11 in the final USCHO poll before the season was canceled.
This year the Beavers have started out the season 2-3-2, getting seven games in with five of them being canceled. The caveat to this is that three of those games have come against No. 5 Minnesota State. The result of those games are two losses and a tie with a goal differential of -6.
Despite all of this, Eigner knows that this Bemidji State team is tough, and that this is going to mark the beginning of a challenging WCHA schedule.
“With a condensed conference season you can’t afford to have a bad weekend and then make it up in the second half,” he said.
With Max Johnson now out four games in a row, the Falcons have been led by senior forward Cameron Wright and junior defenseman Will Cullen who were named WCHA players of the month in December.
Wright leads the team in points on the season with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. Cullen leads all Falcon defenders with nine goals and two assists for 11 total points.
The Beavers are led by senior forward Brendan Harris who has four goals and two assists for a total of six points.
The puck is set to drop from the Slater Family Ice Arena at 7:07 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.