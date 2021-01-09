The Bowling Green State University hockey team was able to force overtime against Bemidji State on Friday night, but came up short in the 4-3 final score.
The Falcons had a 2-0 lead in the first period, but a strong push from Bemidji State in the second sent the game to the third period with a tied score. Both teams registered a goal in the third period, and the Falcons went into their first overtime of the 2020-21 season where the Beavers got the win.
The loss moves the Falcons to 12-2 on the season, 3-1 in WCHA play, and ends a nine-game win streak.
The Falcons scored the first goal of the night with an all-freshmen scoring line. Seth Fyten caught the rebound off the pipe and put the puck in the back of the net. Ethan Scardina had the primary assist after recording the initial shot, with Chrystopher Collin getting the secondary.
Before the end of the first period the Falcons tacked on another score with Brandon Kruse score unassisted on a breakaway.
In the second period Bemidji State scored a power play goal. Owen Sillinger had the score with assists from Elias Rosen and Lukas Sillinger.
The Beavers then tied it up with a score from Eric Martin with assists from Darby Gula and Brad Johnson.
In the third period Bemidji State took the lead with a goal by Aaron Miller with assists from Rosen and Alex Ierullo.
The Falcons were able to knot it up again with a score from Evan Dougherty. He was assisted by Collin and Garrett Daly on the goal, sending the game to overtime.
Just 13 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime period, Bemidji State scored on a goal from Ethan Somoza with assists from Brendan Harris and Tyler Vold.
For the Falcons, Fyten scored his fourth goal of the season and the first of his collegiate career against a team other than Ferris State.
Assisting on Fyten’s goal as well as Dougherty’s, freshman Chrystopher Collin logged his first multiple-point and multiple-assist game of his career with the Falcons.
Kruse notched career point 125, tying him with Olympian Ken Morrow for 50th all time in program history.
The Falcons will be back on Monday for an exhibition game against USA Hockey’s U-18 in Plymouth, Michigan, with a puck drop at 7 p.m.
Bowling Green will also play against Northern Michigan on Jan. 15 and 16 in a non-conference series. Both games are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops and will be available to stream on FloHockey.