In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell talks during the teams' first spring training baseball workout in Goodyear, Ariz. Just when the Cincinnati Reds started to roll last year, the strange, pandemic-shortened season came to an end after 60 games. But manager David Bell saw his team developing cohesiveness and momentum down the stretch he believes can carry over into 2021. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)