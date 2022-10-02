Wild Stars Hockey

An official breaks up an argument between Minnesota Wild's Joseph Cramarossa (56) and Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn (14) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

It has been almost three decades since the NHL took the names off the back of officials' jerseys and replaced them with numbers.

Since then, with the notable exception of Wes McCauley with his popular, flamboyant calls, most referees and linesmen generally fly under the radar and don't mind the relative anonymity.

