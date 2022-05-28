FINDLAY — Perrysburg freshmen Ava Beeks and Natalie Sanders have both qualified for the state meet in two events Friday.
Beeks won a Division I regional championship in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:15.7.
Beeks defeated Medina sophomore Mia Heine (2:16.36), Sylvania Northview freshman Harper Brighty (2:16.63) and Sanders (2:16.81), all state qualifiers.
Beeks and Sanders were joined on Perrysburg’s 4x800 relay team by sophomores Hannah Kersten and Avery Ziesloft, finishing third at the regionals in 9:24.8.
Medina (9:18.74) was first, Westlake (9:21.4) placed second and Olmsted Falls (9:28.06) finished fourth.
In the team standings, the Perrysburg girls finished 13th, scoring 23 points.
In the boys regional meet, Bowling Green senior Caleb Prater jumped six feet, five inches in the high jump, good enough for third place and allowing him to advance to state.
Mansfield Senior seniors Amil Upchurch and Maurice Ware cleared 6-6 to take the first and second place spots at the regional.