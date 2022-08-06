Britain Commonwealth Games Beach Volleyball

England's Joaquin Bello, second right, and Tuvalu's Saaga Malosa, second left, and Ampex Isaac, left, in action during the Men's Doubles match between England and Tuvalu at Smithfield on day two of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday July 30, 2022. (Isaac Parkin/PA via AP)

 Isaac Parkin

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — On a beautiful day in Birmingham, Tuvalu's beach volleyball team of Saaga Malosa and Ampex Isaac had fans and officials roaring in approval for both their skills and smiles.

The duo from the tiny Pacific island nation were beaten by Cypriot pair Antonios Liotatis and Charalambos Zorbis 21-13, 21-17 in an entertaining game where they showed great fight in the second set.

0
0
0
0
0