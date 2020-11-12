The Bowling Green High School Bobcat Hockey Team would like to invite a youth hockey player, who lives in the Bowling Green City Schools district and is a player with the Bowling Green Youth Hockey Association, to be featured as their future Bobcat at a hockey game.
The future Bobcat will be announced during a Bobcat home game as a “Future Bobcat," highlighted in the weekend program; as well as on social media and receive an autographed team picture and an “official” Bobcat helmet decal to display on their helmet.
One player will be selected at random for each home game. Families will be notified by Wednesday of the week prior to the game. For more information, email Jamie Webb at justy760@gmail.com.