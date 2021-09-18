Bowling Green got the winning touchdown on a 6-yard run by Nick Powers with 8:44 remaining in the game to defeat visiting Springfield 21-14 Friday night.
For the Bobcats, it was their first win of the season against four losses, and they improve to 1-1 in the Northern Lakes League. The Blue Devils fall to 0-4 and 0-2.
“It feels great. Our kids battled,” BG coach Josh Wade said. “It’s not easy being 0-4 and coming to practice, especially on a hot week. I’m just so proud of our guys — we battled, and we came out on the good side tonight.”
The win did not come without the Bobcats putting up a defensive stand to stop a potential game-tying or game-winning drive by the Blue Devils.
“I’m super proud of every one of those individuals. I’m proud of the guys, and I’m proud of everybody,” Wade said.
Powers got the game started the same he closed it out, scoring on a 6-yard run with 1:26 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.
Kadin Shank scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter for BG, but Springfield got a 10-yard TD run and 76-yard TD run from Brandon Langston to tie the game 14-all at halftime.
Marcus Hammer led BG’s rushing attack with 48 yards on 15 carries, Ashton Studer gained 41 yards on three carries and Powers had 32 yards on five carries.
Quarterback Kadin Shank completed 6-of-9 passes for 111 yards, including a 67-yarder to Evan Brandt. Studer caught two passes for 22 yards and Powers had one catch for 12 yards.