BOWLING GREEN-TIFFIN COLUMBIAN GIRLS BK
TIFFIN — Tiffin Columbian’s Lexi Smith scored 22 points as the Tornadoes girls basketball team nipped Bowling Green, 39-37, in both teams’ season opener Friday.
The Tornadoes had four 3-point goals, including three by Smith and one by Dallas Pohl.
BG led 8-4 after one quarter, but the Tornadoes took a one-point halftime lead and held on for the win.
BG got seven players into the scoring column, led by Shayle Greiner’s seven points, including the Bobcats’ only 3-point goal. Macy Dean-Scheele, Sydney Maas, Jamie Sayen and CeCe Marovich scored six apiece.
The game saw 40 turnovers, including 22 by BG. The Tornadoes were 5-for-15 from the free throw line, while BG did not get an attempt from the charity stripe.
BOWLING GREEN (37)
Madison Cowan 2-0-4; Macy Dean-Scheele 3-0-6; Sydney Maas 3-0-6; Jamie Sayen 3-0-6; Makenzie Lucas 1-0-2; CeCe Marovich 3-0-6; Shayle Greiner 3-0-7; Totals 18-0-37.
TIFFIN COLUMBIAN (39)
Mackenzie Davis 0-1-1; Lexi Smith 9-1-22; Miriam Al-Zakwani 0-1-1; Madi Rice 1-0-2; Ali Damm 1-0-2; Dallas Pohl 4-0-2; Totals 15-5-39.
Bowling Green 8 11 8 10 - 37
Tiffin Columbian 4 16 9 10 - 39
3 pt. goals—BG – Greiner; TC – Smith (3), Pohl. Turnovers—BG 22, TC 18. JV—TC 25, BG 17
OTSEGO-DELTA GIRLS BK
DELTA — Delta got three players into double figures on its way to handing Otsego girls basketball its second loss in two days, 60-30, Saturday afternoon.
Khloe Weber and Grace Munger scored 17 points apiece to lead the Panthers, while Sophia Burres added 11 points.
Otsego was led by sophomore wing Jaycie Studer, who scored seven points. The Knights cut their turnovers by a third from the previous night’s loss to North Baltimore, committing 11, while Delta had four.
Delta was 4-for-17 from the free throw line while Otsego was 8-for-18. Delta had four 3-point goals to Otsego’s two.
OTSEGO (30)
Lauren Hillesheim 3-0-6; Sophie Dimick 2-2-6; Ellie Feehan 1-1-5; Rylee Brown 1-2-4; Jaycie Studer 2-2-7; Sam Lehr 0-1-1; Emma Gibbs 0-1-1; Totals 10-8-30.
DELTA (60)
Khloe Weber 7-2-17; Grace Munger 7-0-17; Sophia Burres 5-1-11; Jersey Irelan 1-1-3; Kate Friess 1-0-2; Alani Haas 2-0-4; Olivia Smith 3-0-6; Totals 26-4-60.
Otsego 8 7 7 8 - 30
Delta 14 20 14 12 - 60
3 pt. goals—Otsego – Feehan, Studer; Delta – Weber, Munger (3). Turnovers—Otsego 11, Delta 4.
LAKE-EVERGREEN GIRLS BK
MILLBURY — Lake 5-foot-10 senior playmaker Delani Robinson scored 27 points, including six 3-point goals, in leading the Flyers to a season-opening 68-54 victory over visiting Evergreen Friday.
Robinson scored 10 first quarter points as the Flyers opened a 22-4 first quarter lead over the Vikings.
Lake senior Bridid Enright scored 11 points, and Bekah Bowser led the Vikings with 26 points, including three treys and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Addison Ricker added 10 for Evergreen.
The Flyers had 12 free throw opportunities, connecting on four, while the Vikings were 18-for-25.
EVERGREEN (54)
Jessica Riggs 1-0-2; Bekah Bowser 8-7-26; Lucy Serna 2-4-8; Jocelyn Schuster 2-0-4; Addison Ricker 2-6-10; Macy Chamberlin 1-2-4; Totals 16-19-54.
LAKE (68)
Sydney Stanley 1-0-2; Ava Ayers 1-1-4; Vayda Delvanthal 3-0-7; Kelsie Gladieux 1-0-2; Taryn DeWese 2-0-4; Brigid Enright 5-1-11; Delani Robinson 10-1-27; Elsie Staczek 3-0-6; Abbie Rymers 2-1-5; Totals 28-4-68.
Evergreen 4 19 8 23 - 54
Lake 22 18 18 10 - 68
3 pt. goals—Evergreen – Bowser (3); Lake – Ayers, Delventhal, Robinson (6). JV—Delta 49, Lake 10.
(Send scores to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com.)