FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, top, goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced as members of the 2020 enshrinement class for the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 4, 2020.