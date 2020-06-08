Perrysburg athletic director Chuck Jaco and Perrysburg head baseball coach Dave Hall have put together an Northern Lakes League baseball game or games for the 2020 seniors, who were unable to play this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bowling Green’s Carter Park is the site for the games on June 22.
Currently it’s Anthony Wayne-Springfield against Maumee-Perrysburg at 5:30 p.m. and Bowling Green-Napoleon vs. Northview-Southview at 7:30.
If there is not enough players available for two games, a single game will be played starting at 6:30 p.m.
Hall needs to know by June 12 the names of the players as well as positions and uniform numbers.
There will be a $6 admission charge for fans and limited seating in the bleachers. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and sit along the fences on the first and third base lines.
There are specific protocols and guidelines established by the board of directors for Carter Park. Included in those protocols, parents will need to sign a three-page waiver for their children to play.
The NLL teams will also follow the coronavirus pandemic guidelines.