CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati's three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a five-game slide with an 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

"It meant a lot that I could contribute to the victory," Barrero said through an interpreter. "I felt better today. I still have to work on a couple things. I'm working on cutting down on my swing and try to hit it up the middle."

