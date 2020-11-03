PERRYSBURG – As expected, the battle of Northern Lakes League girls soccer foes Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg was a very tight defensive contest Tuesday night at Steinecker Stadium.
AW’s Shelby Myers scored the only goal with 34:45 remaining in the match.
“One of the things that we talk about is not to being afraid to take a chance. I think that was one of the things about Shelby being a senior and she didn’t want to be done,” AW head coach Lori Williams said. “She took a chance, maybe even a half chance, but she buried the chance she got.”
Myers’ shot from 42 yards out bounced and was short of the goal before surprising everyone when it found the back of the net.
“She just shot it and it went in and we were all like ‘wow’ and from there we just shut them down on offense,’’ AW junior Brynn Gardner said. “It’s a really big win, but we are not done yet. We are still writing a story.”
Perrysburg’s best chances were two corner kicks, one from each side, with 10 minutes left in regulation.
AW’s Sophia Schneider on a header was able to knock the ball away on the second corner kick.
“When they got that second one in a row, my heart was pounding pretty good because Jessica (Gast) had a really, really good ball for Perrysburg,” Williams said. “Sophia really found air on that one.”
The teams played to a 0-0 tie during the regular season and were in a three-way tie for first in the NLL at 5-0-2 with Northview.
“The first time we played them I thought that their midfielders really outplayed ours to be honest,” Williams said.
“Tonight I thought the whole back line, all six kids who played back there did a phenomenal job,” she added.
Perrysburg head coach Jorge Diaz was expecting a close game.
“Both teams came to probably end up PKs. The games were played at the 18s (yard-lines), back and forth,” Diaz said. “We really didn’t have some very good moments and neither did they. … Anthony Wayne came with a game plan of spreading the field.
“Their goalie came out a couple of times and made some critical saves to offset some of our attacks,” he continued. “I am telling my girls against top teams, you won’t have many chances and you have to make them count.”
Perrysburg finished 14-2-4 and AW advances with a 13-3-3 record.
The 14 wins were not expected for the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the season.
“We lost like six or seven players from the 2017 team and I didn’t know what to expect,” Diaz said. “I have a lot of sophomores that are eager to come back.
“We are going to lose three senior starters on defense and one attacking midfielder. … But I think we will be good for years to come.”