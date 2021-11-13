First-year Bowling Green boys basketball coach Mason Roth comes to the team after serving five years as an assistant at Bluffton High School.
After BG was 8-13 overall and 3-4 in the Northern Lakes League last year, Roth gets five returning letter winners in junior guard Brock Hastings, senior guards Zach Furnas and Isaiah Cook, senior forward Jack Suelzer and senior guard/forward Ryan Jackson.
Jackson, who averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds and Hastings, who scored 5.9 points, lead a team that can score in multiple ways, Roth said.
“I think one of our biggest strengths this season will be on offense. We are going to have a bunch of guys that can score the basketball in a variety of ways,” Roth said.
“We are going to have five guys on the court at all times that are capable of knocking down a 3-pointer. This will allow for us to stretch the floor and use that spacing to attack long closeouts and put pressure on the opposing teams defense.”
Also expected to play key roles are junior forwards Jabrari Conway, Nate Kress and Evan Brandt along with sophomore guards Jake Amspoker and Brayden Freyman.
The backcourt will be led by a combination of Freyman, Hastings, Furnas, Amspoker and Cook.
“All five of these guards will handle the ball for us at different times this season,” Roth said. “All five of these guys are very capable scorers as well.
“They will also be a very important part of our defensive success. If they can contain the ball handlers and keep guys in front of them, it will allow for us to control the pace of the game.”
Although Roth says he doesn’t “really have a true inside presence,” at the outside wing-forward position is Conway, Jackson, Suezler and Kress.
“This group of guys are really versatile. They are going to have to guard many positions on the court and all five of them are athletic enough to handle that responsibility,” Roth said.
“We will need them to control the defensive glass, which will allow for us to push the ball in transition.”
Roth says he will adjust his playing tempo to his personnel.
“On offense we are going to be a motion-based team with a big emphasis on spacing the floor and attacking closeout. Looking to push in transition,” Roth said.
“We’re looking to get as many easy layups and open three’s as we can get. Our offense is based on player movement and player freedom.
“With our offense this could be a game-to-game type of offense,” Roth continued. “Depending on matchups, will determine who scores for us at different times. This will allow for us to have some flexibility and will allow for us to go with the ‘hot hand.’”
“On defense we are looking to play a tough, physical style of defense — hands on the ball handlers and knocking down cutters. We are trying to make things as difficult as possible.
“We want teams to make contested two pointers. If we can keep guys out of the middle of the floor and rebound, we will have success.’
Roth says defensively Conway could get the key assignments.
“Jabari does an excellent job of moving his feet and he is capable of guarding multiple positions on the court,” Roth said.
Roth says there are others who could come into the fold and make a difference.
“From over the spring to summertime, I have seen a lot of improvement from the whole varsity group,” Roth said.
“We have been installing a new offense and defense, so it has taken some time to make those adjustments for our players. Once the guys start to get a full grasp on the concepts, I think we will see even more improvement.
“Brayden Freyman and Jake Amspoker are two first-year varsity players that I am really excited to see play this season. Both guys have put a ton of work in this offseason to get better.
“Both are gifted on the offensive end of the court but will need to become better defenders to become really good varsity level players.”