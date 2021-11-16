Eastwood girls basketball returns nine letter winners from a squad that finished 18-6 last year, including 10-4 in the Northern Buckeye Conference.
They include senior guard/forward Aubrey Haas, senior guard Kenna Souder, senior forwards Brenna Moenter, Kaitlyn Luidhardt and Paige Rost, and sophomore guard Kayla Buehler.
Haas was a first team All-NBC and All-District 7, second team Northwest District and honorable mention Division III All-Ohioan last year after averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, four steals and 2.4 assists.
“Aubrey has proven herself as a legitimate scoring threat already scoring 1,000 points through three years,” seventh-year coach Nick Schmeltz said. “She is one of the best pure scorers to come through Eastwood. She can find ways to score at all levels. We will continue to look for her to score but we will also count on her to rebound and battle down low at times.”
Moenter, a second team All-NBC and HM District 7 selection, averaged 10 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.9 blocks.
“Brenna did a little bit of everything for us last year. At 6-foot-3 she can score and rebound but she also has great vision and anticipation that allows her to be an above average passer and good defender,” Schmeltz said.
“She protects the rim for us as well which lets our guards to be more aggressive defending on the perimeter.”
Those two will lead a deep roster.
“We will be athletic and quick, as our teams have typically been, but we will also have size inside with Moenter,” Schmeltz said.
“Having eight seniors on our roster will give us leadership and experience. Moenter’s height and Haas’ athleticism along with our speedier guards gives us options on defense to be versatile.
“We can full court press, play half court man, trap, play zone, and mix up looks to keep our opponents off balance. Offensively we will have a little more structure than years past and we will be in our second year of running our continuity ball screen offense.
“We will still look to get out and run, when possible, in transition, but I like our team’s ability to score the ball via the quick strike or running through our offense.”
The Eagles backcourt will be led by Souder and Buehler.
“Kenna and Kayla will be our primary ball handlers, and both have experience in the position from previous seasons,” Schmeltz said. “Kayla did a wonderful job this summer running our offense and has the ability to score from the position as well.
“Kenna’s athleticism and decision-making skills the last three years have helped put our team in chances to win over and over again. We will hope for steady production from these two.
“Kayla took on primary point guard responsibilities this summer while Kenna Souder was gone with her club soccer team. She has improved immensely with her confidence and that has allowed her to play with more freedom and aggression.
“She can take care of the ball for us and is a good passer, but she is also capable of being a double-digit scorer for us night in and night out.”
At the forward positions are Haas and Luidhardt. Luidhardt averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds. 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists.
“Kaitlyn is a smart and skilled forward that has the ability to finish at the rim but also step outside and knockdown shots beyond the arc,” Schmeltz said. “We will need her to have her best year yet as a senior for our team to reach its full potential.
“Kaitlyn has had a great fall with the volleyball team, and we hope that will carry over to basketball.
“She too is playing with improved confidence, and she is fully recovered from an ACL injury now. She is moving well and gives versatility as she can play inside and outside for us.”