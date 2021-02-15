CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference announced Monday the MAC Honors for volleyball for the past week of competition.
Bowling Green claimed two of the three East Division recognitions with senior Jacqueline Askin being named MAC East Offensive Player of the Week and junior Hanna Laube being named MAC East Setter of the Week.
This comes after the Falcons completed a sweep over Ball State to advance to 8-0 on the season.
Askin put together two strong performances against Ball State this past week, helping the Falcons capture two 3-0 wins. Askin began the series with a season-high 12 kills on Thursday night. However, hat only stood for about 24 hours as she landed 13 kills on Friday.
Askin was also able to maintain a .312 hitting percentage the first night and improved to .343 the second night. In addition to her kills, she also registered four block assists on Thursday followed by two on Friday.
Laube paced the Falcons in assists in the series sweep over Ball State. In the first match, Laube logged 42 assists being the second time this season she has surpassed the 40 mark in a three-set match and averaged 14 assists per set. As for the second match, Laube registered another 37 assists, once again averaging double-digit sets for the night. The two performances have her up to a tie for 10th in the nation for assists per set with a mark of 11.64.
The Falcons will return to action this coming week at the Stroh Center as they will host to the 4-2 Ohio Bobcats at the Stroh Center at 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. Both matches will be streamed on the ESPN platforms.