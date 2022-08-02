Reds Marlins Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Graham Ashcraft pitches to Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

MIAMI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. He was lifted after Jesús Aguilar's one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save.

