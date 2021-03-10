A total of 19 area wrestlers will be in action this weekend in the state meets.
Perrysburg had the most with eight wrestlers competing at Hilliard Darby High School for the Division I meet. They are: Ryan Avalos (106), Diego Chavez (113), Myles Takats (126) Allenson Denkins (132), Joey Blaze (138), Alex Garee (152), Ryan Musgrove (195) and Brayden Butzin (220).
Bowling Green will send off two wrestlers to Highland (Marengo) High School. Cameron Deiter at 120 and Mike Kinzel at 145 were the two qualifiers for the Bobcats.
At Division III there will be three different area schools represented at Marion Harding High School. Eastwood and Otsego are each sending four representatives while Elmwood is sending one.
For Eastwood it is Brandon Hahn at 120, Gavin Owens at 132, Bryce Hesselbart at 160 and Jimmy Recknagel at 170. For Otsego it is Trevor Wilcox at 106, Joseph Manley at 126, Cade Limes at 220 and Micah May at 228. The lone representative from Elmwood is Gunner Endicott at 152.
All matches are set to take place Saturday and Sunday. Championship preliminaries, championship quarterfinals, consolation round 1 and consolation round 2 are set to take place on Saturday. On Sunday, championship semifinals, consolation quarterfinals, consolation semifinals, third/fifth/seventh placement matches and the championship finals will take place.