OAK HARBOR — Eastwood, Otsego, Elmwood, Rossford and Lake’s boys and girls track and field teams competed in district meets this week.
The Eastwood girls and Rossford boys finished third at the Division II meet at Oak Harbor. The Otsego boys finished fourth at the Division II meet at Defiance.
The rest of the finishers were the Eastwood boys in sixth, the Elmwood boys in eight, the Lake girls in ninth, the Rossford girls in 10th and the Lake boys in 10th, all at the Division II meet at Oak Harbor.
The Elmwood girls took sixth in a Division III meet at Findlay and the Otsego girls took 13th at the Division II meet in Defiance.
The Eastwood girls qualified for the most events with nine regional qualifiers in 10 different events. They had two event winners.
Talia Baum, Amelia Ward, Maisy Stevenson and Avery Bowman won the 4x800 meter relay (10:05.26) and Julia Sabo won the pole vault (10-7).
Baum qualified (fourth place) in the 800 meter run (2:27.45); Bowman qualified (second place) in the 1600 meter run (5:36.69); Aubrey Haas qualified (third place) in the 100 meter hurdles (16.17) and the 300 meter hurdles (fourth place, 48.40); Sabo, Emma Downs, Mikayla Hoelter and Haas qualified (fourth place) in the 4x200 meter relay (1:47.35); Hoelter, Haas, Stevenson and Ward qualified (third place) in the 4x400 meter relay (4:11.44); Ava Kiefer qualified (second place) in the shot put (38-10).
Rossford had the most success on the boys side with eight athletes qualifying for regionals in seven different events. They won four events as well in the meet.
Jamari Croom won the 100 meter dash (11.10) and the 200 meter dash (22.64) and Ethan Neblock won the 1600 meter run (4:29.94) and the 3200 meter run (10.09.61).
Dylan McCann qualified (fourth place) in the 800 meter run (2:05.78); Malachi Shugert qualified (third place) in the 3200 meter run (10:23.56); Nito Hernandez, Croom, Herbie Eckhart and Nate Gladieux qualified (fourth place) in the 4x200 meter relay (1:31.95); McCann, Shugert, Ian Clark and Neblock qualified (second place) in the 4x800 meter relay (8:23.84).
The Elmwood girls saw 10 athletes reach the regional meet in four different events.
Danica Beasley, Nina Zibbel, Julia Gross and Sophie Piper qualified (third place) in the 4x800 meter relay (10:29.29); Liz Hoffman, Havanna Holland, Rachel Spanfellner and Brooklyn Thrash qualified (second place) in the 4x200 meter relay (1:49.90); Spanfellner, Holland, Emaline Lee and Thrash qualified (second place) in the 4x100 meter relay (51.81); Madelyn Davis qualified (second place) in the high jump (5-0).
The Otsego boys saw seven athletes qualify for regionals in six different events and had two event winners.
Dakota Kiefer won the pole vault (13-4) and the relay team of Kiefer, Tyler Michael, Trent Leiter and Nathan Snyder won the 4x100 relay (44.54).
Cade Limes qualified (third place) in the shot put (45-2.5); Snyder (second place, 11.60) and Leiter (fourth place, 11.65) qualified in the 100 meter dash; Ashton Serrato qualified (fourth place) in the 400 meter dash (50.98); Cameron Roehl qualified (second place) in the 300 meter hurdles (41.63).
The Elmwood boys saw two athletes qualify for regionals in four different events. They had one event winner.
Barett Coleman qualified (second place) in the 110 meter hurdles (14.82) and the 300 meter hurdles (39.50) and Jackson Childress qualified (fourth place) in the shot put (44-10.5) and won the discus throw (158-10).
The Eastwood boys saw four athletes qualify for regionals in four different events.
Dalton Hesselbart qualified (second place) in the pole vault (12-00); Bryce Koprowski-Kistner qualified (third place) in the long jump (19-9.5); Gage Might qualified (third place) in the shot put (45-0); Mason Steele qualified (fourth place) in the discus throw (121-07).
The Lake girls had five athletes qualify for regionals in two events. The Flyer boys saw two regional qualifiers.
Izzy Greene, Mia Morgillo, Elise Staczek and Haden Schroyer qualified (fourth place) in the 4x800 meter relay (10:59.14); Hayley St. John qualified (third place) in the shot put (35-2). Figgy Garcia qualified (third place) in the 400 meter dash (52.79); Kaleb Rucker qualified (fourth place) in the long jump (19-9.25)
The Rossford girls had just one qualifier for regionals with Madison Stacey qualifying (third place) in the 200 meter dash (26.73).
The Otsego girls saw no qualifiers, but freshman Addysen Limes showed potential in the pole vault getting fifth place, just one spot off of qualifying for regionals (9-0).
Eastwood, Rossford, Lake and the Elmwood boys will compete in regionals next Thursday and Saturday at Lexington High School. The Otsego boys will compete in regionals at Piqua High School, also next Thursday and Saturday. The Elmwood girls will compete in regionals at Tiffin Columbian High School next Wednesday and Friday.