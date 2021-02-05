BG Boys basketball 2021

Bowling Green senior Kaleb Gerken, left, drives to the basket against Perrysburg junior Luke Manges during the second quarter Friday night at Bowling Green. 

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green 46 Perrysburg 43

Woodmore 58 Genoa 53

Rossford  58 Eastwood 34

Otsego 61 Fostoria 57

Toledo Christian 56 Springfield 41

St. Francis 68 Clay 57

Bowsher 53 Rogers 51

Vanlue 77 North Baltimore 72

0
0
0
0
0