Bowling Green 19 Napoleon 14
Perrysburg 44 Maumee 0
Anthony Wayne 62 Springfield 21
Northview 14 Southview 5
Otsego 47 Fostoria 18
Eastwood 52 Elmwood 28
Lake 28 Genoa 7
Rossford 35 Woodmore 14 (game was played Thursday)
