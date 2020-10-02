Bowling Green 19 Napoleon 14

Perrysburg 44 Maumee 0

Anthony Wayne 62 Springfield 21

Northview 14 Southview 5

Otsego 47 Fostoria 18

Eastwood 52 Elmwood 28

Lake 28 Genoa 7

Rossford 35 Woodmore 14 (game was played Thursday)

