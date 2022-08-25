SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Araiza, the "Punt God" who led San Diego State to a record-setting season before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, and two of his former Aztecs teammates were accused in a civil lawsuit Thursday of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living.

0
0
0
0
0