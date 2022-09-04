CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino hit his first career grand slam an inning after entering as an injury replacement and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 10-0 Sunday to split a doubleheader.

The Rockies won the opener 8-4. Charlie Blackmon's pinch-hit, two-run single highlighted a four-run seventh and C.J. Cron hit his 25th homer.

