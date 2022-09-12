Marshall Notre Dame Football

Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore (3) jumps into the stands after returning an interception for a score against Notre Dame during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. Marshall won 26-21. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

 Sholten Singer

The greatest weekend in the history of Sun Belt football was not enough to push any of the conference's upstarts into The Associated Press poll.

Marshall and Appalachian State were left at the top of the others receiving votes list in Sunday's AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, the day after the Thundering Herd won at Notre Dame and the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M in College Station.

