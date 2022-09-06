Notre Dame Ohio St Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, congratulates running back Miyan Williams after Williams scored on a 2-yard run during the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released Tuesday, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.

