Browns Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. 

 AP Photo/Nick Cammett

The wait for a decision on potential discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct will continue into another week.

Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson is not issuing a ruling Friday on Watson's disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

