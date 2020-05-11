In this Sept. 28, 2019 file photo Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor warms up before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Lindor insists he wants to stay in Cleveland. The Indians would like that, too. Money, though, could get in the way. The four-time All-Star shortstop reiterated in Arizona that he would prefer to play with the Indians beyond 2021 when his contract expires. The Indians have made long-term offers to him in the past and will continue negotiations. But the deeper in the season it gets, the more the club will have to consider trading Lindor or watch him walk away as a free agent. The Indians held their first full-squad workout of training camp on Monday, Feb. 17 2020.