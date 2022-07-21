Browns Quarterbacks Football

Houston Texans quarterback AJ McCarron (2) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp. A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, two QBs who have been on Cleveland's radar previously, are among the quarterbacks getting a look, said a person familiar with the team's plans on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)

 Kirk Irwin

CLEVELAND (AP) — While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp, a person familiar with the team's plans told the Associated Press on Thursday.

The Browns want to open camp next week with four quarterbacks, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the tryouts.

