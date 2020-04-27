FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York. The Cleveland Browns will exercise the fifth-year contract options on star defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, a person familiar with the decisions told the Associated Press on Monday, April 27, 2020. The decision on Garett was no surprise and will be official later in the day, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly revealed its plans.