Bengals Camp Opens Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football stadium, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Cincinnati. Bengals owner Mike Brown said the team already has an eye on structuring finances so they can pay Joe Burrow enough to stay in Cincinnati when the star quarterback becomes eligible to negotiate a new contract next year. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

 Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it's a health matter.

