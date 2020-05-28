In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, then-Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Reporters from The Associated Press spoke to more than two dozen athletes from around the globe -- representing seven countries and 11 sports -- to get a sense of how concerned or confident they are about resuming competition. Thompson is an NFL running back. He’s also the father of a 4-month-old daughter, Kali. “If I go practice or play and I come back home with the virus, she’s not strong enough yet to fight something like that. For me, that’s my biggest worry,” said Thompson, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this month after seven seasons with the Redskins. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)