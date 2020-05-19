FILE - In this Oct. 11, 1986, file photo, California Angels' Gary Pettis, left, is caught stealing second base by Boston Red Sox shortstop Spike Owen (5) as umpire Richie Garcia, center, looks on during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Ten years after Garcia was fired by Major League Baseball, he wants to set the record straight: He did not get fired for trying to evaluate his son-in-law, then a minor league umpire. Garcia thinks baseball's top executives just wanted him out.