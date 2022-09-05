Ruiz Ortiz Boxing

Andy Ruiz, Jr., right, fights Luis Ortiz in a WBC world heavyweight title eliminator boxing match, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz landed just enough big punches on Luis Ortiz to make up for his mistakes and caution in a narrow victory that kept him on the path to a chance to become the heavyweight champion again.

Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to a victory by unanimous decision Sunday night.

