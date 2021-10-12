Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Alberto Anaya has earned a pair of national honors to go along with a conference award. Anaya has been named to the national teams of the week by both College Soccer News and Top Drawer Soccer.
Anaya, a freshman, was named a Mid-American Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon before being chosen to the CSN National Team of the Week that evening and the TDS Team of the Week Tuesday morning.
Anaya, a native of Queretaro, Mexico (ITESM Leon), had a five-point week as the Falcons opened MAC play with a pair of wins. Anaya scored the game’s opening goal and assisted on the winner as BGSU downed Georgia State, 3-2, on Thursday. His goal came midway through the first half, and his assist was a diagonal ball that was headed home by Jacob Erlandson, breaking a 2-2 tie with nearly an hour gone.
Then, on Saturday, Anaya found the back of the net late in the first half, giving BG a 2-0 lead in an eventual 4-0 victory over Georgia Southern.
Anaya has 12 points through 12 matches, and is tied for the team lead in both goals (four) and points, while ranking second in assists (four).
The Falcons are 2-0-0 in the MAC and 9-2-1 overall. BGSU is ranked 20th and 23rd, respectively, in the CSN and TDS national polls released on Monday.
The Falcons will meet Northern Illinois (10-1-0 overall), the MAC’s other 2-0-0 team, Saturday in DeKalb.