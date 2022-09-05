CPF Expansion Football

The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

 Roger Steinman

While enthusiastically announcing plans to expand the College Football Playoff, those in charge of the postseason system downplayed the revenue windfall that will come with tripling the number of participants and declined to speculate about whether a new format will tap the brakes on conference realignment.

Instead, they stuck to a strict script, touting how many more athletes will get to play games with national championship implications and how many more fans will get to root for playoff contenders.

