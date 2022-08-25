Tour Championship Golf

Scott Stallings chips out of the bunker on the 18th hole during a practice round for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club Wednesday Aug 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has experienced so much new this year. He won his first PGA Tour title in Phoenix. He won his first major at Augusta National. And now he's at East Lake for the Tour Championship for another strange sensation.

He can't remember the last time someone gave him strokes, much less Patrick Cantlay.

0
0
0
0
0