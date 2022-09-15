Malinin Quad Axel Figure Skating

Ilia Malinin, of the United States, competes during the men's free skating program at the International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

 David Becker

Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition.

Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena. It nonetheless sent shockwaves through the sport as the final and most difficult of the quadruple jumps had finally been conquered.

