Steve Carroll takes over as new coach of the Otsego boys basketball team after 11 years coaching at Springfield.
Carroll was an assistant and junior varsity coach under Tim Reiser and the Springfield boys team for seven years, and Carroll was the girls head coach at Springfield for four years, and this is his first time being head coach for a boys program.
Carroll takes over for Jim Bostdorff, who coached 34 years at Otsego, including 15 years as boys head coach.
“Coach Bostorff was a here for a long time and his kids always played really hard. His teams played with grit and could execute very well in timely situations,” Carroll said.
“However, we are not returning more than a few of the players from his last team. We have to build something new, and it is going to take some time this year.”
Carroll will have to build on an Otsego team that went 9-13 overall and 6-7 in the Northern Buckeye Conference.
“I think we are going to be building and growing all year. We have a lot of work to do in order to compete with most of the teams in the league,” Carroll said.
“We are spending our time building our foundation, with the goal that we want to be our best at the end of the season. We are focused staying the course of constant improvement throughout the year.
“Our guys are buying in and learning how important it is to play together, and we want to keep building on that.”
Carroll has three returning lettermen from that team — senior guard Mike Budge and senior wings Chase Helberg and senior post Cooper Kempf.
Budge contributed 4.7 points and 1.2 rebounds and Helberg 2.3 points and one rebound last year.
“Mike is a really nice shooter who has been around basketball a long time,” Carroll said. “Chase will be coming in after a great football season, he will bring a leadership piece we need. He plays really hard and can play any position we need him to.”
Carroll expects the backcourt to be led by Budge, sophomore guard Owen Weaver, junior guard Tucker Hunsberger and Hunter Kitzler.
“We are really excited about what Owen bring to us. He has put in a lot of time over the offseason,” Carroll said.
“Tucker is very athletic and plays really hard. He plays great defense and will be a valuable weapon for us this year. Tucker works really hard, is very athletic, and anticipates well. He will be a great defensive weapon.
“Hunter is a versatile scorer who can create his own shot and is also a spot up and shoot threat.”
Helberg will be joined at the wings by Thomas Norrington and Jack Simpson.
“Thomas is coming of an ankle injury this fall and is just starting to work back into practice. Tom plays with a lot of energy and is a physical presence we need inside. Tom had a great off season, worked really hard,” Carroll said.
“Jack will be coming in after football. Jack is a versatile player who is a team first guy.”
Kempf will monitor the post along with seniors Ty Greenhagan, Trevor Hennan and Ethan Bulusik.
“Cooper is a smart player who can play many positions,” Carroll said. “Ty is a great teammate, plays unselfish all the time
“Ethan is a smart player, knows the game and is a great teammate. Trevor is physical, a strong post presence, and hard worker.”