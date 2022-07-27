DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego's three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.

0
0
0
0
0