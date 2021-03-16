BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced the conference's All-Decade team for the 2010s on Tuesday as part of the conference's 70 years of excellence celebration.
Of those named, Bowling Green's Alec Rauhauser was listed as one of the defensemen for the group. Rauhauser is the first Falcon to be named to the lists with Bowling Green joining the conference in 2013-14. Rauhauser joins a groups that includes forwards Jack Connolly of Minnesota Duluth, Marc Michaelis and Matt Leiter of Minnesota State, defensemen Justin Schultz of Wisconsin and goaltender Dryden McKay of Minnesota State
Playing for the Falcons from 2016-20, Alec Rauhauser was a two-time WCHA Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award in both 2017-18 and 2019-20, becoming one of just five WCHA players ever to win the award twice. The Bismarck, North Dakota native also collected two All-American recognitions, being in 2017-18 and 2019-20 as well. The list of accolades for Rauhauser also includes being a three-time All-WCHA member (2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20) as well as a WCHA All-Rookie selection in 2016-17. Additionally, Rauhauser was a three-time WCHA All-Academic team honoree, being listed in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Tallying 122 points for the Falcons, consisting of 29 goals and 93 assists, Rauhauser ranks fifth on the WCHA post-realignment career scoring chart while being tied for 53rd in BG Falcon Hockey history, also being ninth among defensemen. The 93 assists for 2019-20 Captain are tied for third in the WCHA on the post-realignment career assists list.