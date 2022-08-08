Ohio St Quarterback Quandary Football

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud runs through a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, in this Monday, April 5, 2021, file photo. 

 Paul Vernon

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

