AKRON – In a game featuring two winless teams, Akron prevailed with a 31-3 victory over Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference contest Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons are now 0-5 and the Zips are 1-4 breaking a 21-game losing streak spanning three seasons.
“We have a lot of discipline to get cleaned up here and that’s my responsibility,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “We lost this game today plain and simple on discipline.
“We moved the ball up and down the field and we can’t convert in the red zone. (There were) missed opportunities everywhere, special teams debacles and obviously we can’t tackle yet,” he continued. “There is only one place we can go and that’s up and we’re going to.”
Bowling Green was hurt by two lost fumbles, an interception, and a blocked punt in the end zone that resulted in an Akron touchdown.
“We are just disappointed on how we played and disappointed on the outcome,” Loeffler said. “But knowing football, you get what you deserve … We had ample chances and we didn’t do it and that’s my responsibility.”
For the Falcons, Terion Stewart rushed 14 times for 91 yards. Quintin Morris had five receptions for 81 yards. Quarterback Matt McDonald was 14-of-26 passing for 135 yards.
McDonald did not take any snaps during the practice week and is playing with a severe shoulder injury. He received a gash on his throwing hand during the game.
“It’s nothing that could cause more damage,” Loeffler said about the shoulder injury. “I like that he’s learning to play hurt.”
The Falcons close out their season with a home game against Miami on Dec. 12 with a noon start.
-30-
AKRON 31, BGSU 3
BGSU 3 0 0 0 -- 3
AKRON 3 14 7 7 -- 31
A – Smigel, 36 field goal
BG – Needham, 23 field goal
A – Qualls Jr., 12 pass from Gibson (Smigel kick)
A – Blunt returns blocked punt in the end zone (Smigel kick)
A – Dollard, 9 run (Smigel kick)
A – Dollard, 50 run (Smigel kick)