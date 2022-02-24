WHITEHOUSE — Elmwood went on a 17-2 run from the end of the second period and into the third on its way to defeating Wood County rival Eastwood, 49-41, in a Division III district semifinal girls basketball game Thursday.
Elmwood improves to 20-3 and will head back to Anthony Wayne’s Dick Albaugh Physical Education and Athletic Center to face Wauseon in Saturday’s 1 p.m. district final.
“Hey, we’re going to the district finals again. So, now is our time to make a move,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said. “We’ll take the win, and it was a great win. So, I’m excited.
“Our goal every year is winning the league. We did that, and then getting back to the district finals, and then hey, whatever happens.
“These kids, I’m proud of them. They played well.”
After Elmwood and Eastwood split two Northern Buckeye Conference games during the regular season, the showdown in Whitehouse was the rubber match.
“We play them twice a year every year and this year it was for the third time, and we split the first two times, so we just knew it was going to be a battle,” Reynolds said.
Elmwood 6-foot senior Brooklyn Thrash led the Royals with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals.
Thrash did not get on the board until the final seconds of the first half when she scored off a quick steal and basket, and then added 11 more points in the third quarter during the Royals’ run.
The run came directly off a full court press that seemed to stun Eastwood, which ended the game with 26 turnovers.
“When they put on the press, we got a little frazzled,” said Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz.
Reynolds added, “I think both teams played hard. Our key was in the second half we came out and we got them rattled with our press. That was a big key — it got us up and got us going.
“They are too good just to hold them down and then they get it back to five, but then we hit a couple big shots. I’m just proud of the girls. They just played hard. I thought defensively we played really well tonight.
“It’s the defense that we work on, and we just knew we had to be more aggressive. We hadn’t been near as aggressive. We got aggressive tonight,” Reynolds continued.
Thrash told the team at halftime that the only way to beat Eastwood was to apply pressure, and her teammates must have listened.
“I really just want to beat Eastwood. I had a play in my head and said, ‘Let’s go,’” Thrash said. “Tonight, I told the girls to get after the ball, be strong with it and hustle. They played great and I just loved it. It was fun.”
When Elmwood was not scoring in transition off steals, they were getting the ball into 6-0 junior post Anna Barber, who had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“Elmwood, they have Barber and Thrash, and those two girls are phenomenal,” Schmeltz said.
“Brooklyn, over 2,000 career points and she is going to be a first team All-Ohio player. It is going to be tough to slow those two down. Our girls battled really hard. I’m proud of our senior class.”
In the first half, Eastwood senior playmaker Aubrey Haas had the job of guarding Thrash, holding her scoreless nearly the entire 16 minutes. When the Eagles had to switch, other defenders stepped up.
“That’s what we’ve told her — she is going to get everybody’s best defense. I mean, we expect that, but Anna Barber did a tremendous job. We did a great job of finding her,” Reynolds said.
“(Junior wing) Anna Meyer hit some shots and controlled the offense out there. (Junior wing) Cara Frank did a real good job. She does a lot of things that are not on that scoreboard. But she does a lot of other things defensively. That was the key.”
Frank scored nine points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had two steals, Meyer scored seven points and sophomore guard Kate Keiffer had three points and two steals.
“Kate Keiffer came off the bench and did a really good job. Aubrey Johnson, for a freshman, we put her in a big game, and she did a really good job. She did a lot of little things,” Reynolds said.
Despite Elmwood’s 17-2 run, Eastwood 6-foot-3 center Brenna Moenter scored in the paint 10 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it a one possession game, 33-30.
The Eagles continued to get their own steals, forcing 22 turnovers, but often could not convert at the other end on lay-ups or from behind the arc.
“For our girls to weather that and still make it a game — they got it to three points, then we had open looks and they didn’t fall,” Schmeltz said.
“We are normally a good free throw shooting them and tonight those were not going in. Those are the makes and breaks of a district game.”
Both teams shot under .500 from the free throw line as Eastwood went 4-for-11 and Elmwood went 6-for-14. Reynolds was even surprised by Eastwood’s poor shooting performance.
“They did not hit many threes, and that is what we were worried about. It worked,” Reynolds said.
Eastwood shot 33% (16-for-49) from the field while Elmwood shot 40% (21-for-53). Eastwood sophomore guard Kayla Buehler did hit two triples and led the Eagles with 14 points and four steals.
Moenter had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Haas had eight points, seven rebounds and five steals and senior forward Kaitlyn Luidhardt had eight points, four rebounds and three steals.