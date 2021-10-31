BUFFALO, New York — For BGSU to get back in the win column, 56-44 at Buffalo Saturday, it took an effort by the offense, defense and special teams.
“I am super excited for our team. I thought we played all three phases of the game with much better production. Getting up ahead on this team was really important,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said.
“We talked all week long about wanting to start fast and I think we did start fast. We had big explosion plays, ran the ball better, which was great, and defensively with all the injuries and everything, I think they did a great job.
“It was a great win. Last week we had such a disappointment (55-24 loss to Eastern Michigan) because we are working on taking steps. We took some huge steps forward today and I’m super excited for our team and we need to take the next step.”
The elephant in the room was that Loeffler was ejected in the third quarter after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct calls on back-to-back drives.
He became the first head coach ejected since a rule change was made in 2016. In 18 minutes after his ejection, Bowling Green scored more points than in any full game over the last two seasons.
“It’s a great learning experience for every single person involved. And you know, I got to do things better,” Loeffler said.
“But I also know exactly what was said and exactly what was done. As the leader, I got to be better, but I think it’s a great learning experience for every single party involved here.”
BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald said Loeffler’s ejection helped fueled the team.
“Coach Loeffler going out — he loves us so much and we love him right back — when he went out you saw some guys step up in leadership roles and really stick together,” McDonald said.
“It was a great thing to see and something to build on,” McDonald added.