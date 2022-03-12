COLUMBUS — After the first day of the state Division I wrestling tournament, Perrysburg is in second place, scoring 22½ points, trailing first place Lakewood St. Edward (34).
Rounding out the top 10 are Dublin Coffman (22), Wadsworth (18½), Cincinnati Moeller (18), Cincinnati LaSalle (16½), Teays Valley (15), Massillon Perry (14) and Brecksville-Broadview Heights (13½).
The Yellow Jackets, coached by Scott Burnett had nine wrestlers qualify for the state tournament’s first round at Ohio State University’s Jerome Schottenstein Center Friday.
Of the nine, seven advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals, one will continue in the consolation brackets Saturday, and only one of the nine was eliminated.
Perrysburg freshman Cole Evans (45-4) advanced to the 106-pound quarterfinals after pinning Springboro sophomore Joey Franz (30-17) in 4:20 during his first round match.
At 113, Perrysburg freshman Joey Blaze (52-0) advanced by winning a 21-4 technical fall against Dublin Coffman junior Rahul Raghuram (23-15).
Perrysburg junior Ryan Avalos (45-5) became the third straight Yellow Jacket to advance, winning in 7-1 sudden victory over Massillon Perry junior Austin McBurney (37-10) at 120 pounds.
Perrysburg senior Allenson Denkins (33-6) kept the Jackets rolling, winning 4-3 over Solon senior Nick Gerome (44-5) at 132.
The fifth straight Jacket to advance was junior Joey Blaze (51-2), who won a 15-2 major decision against Cincinnati LaSalle freshman Wyatt Brock (19-14) at 150.
At 165, Perrysburg junior Myles Takats (46-5) advanced to the quarterfinals by pinning Fairmont senior Evan Thompson (11-7) in 1:56.
At 157, Perrysburg senior Noah Ewen (37-7) lost his first round match to Austintown-Fitch junior Tyler Lintner (47-4) by a 3-2 decision, but Ewen came back in the consolation round to eliminate Pickerington North sophomore Donavyn Watts (44-10) and continue into Saturday.
At 175, Perrysburg senior Jackson Hawker (30-22) was eliminated, losing by a 23-4 technical fall to Brecksville-Broadview Heights junior Luke Vanadia (30-2) and getting pinned by Springboro freshman Aidan Weimer (30-9).
In Division II, Bowling Green senior Cameron Deiter (31-1), the Northern Lakes League Most Valuable Wrestler, advanced at 126 with a 7-0 victory over Steubenville sophomore Cal Beadling (36-13).
BG’s other state qualifier, junior Mike Kinzel (39-5), also advanced at 157 by pinning Columbus St. Francis DeSales freshman Andrew Barford (40-12) just as time ran out in the third period.
The Bobcats have six points and are in 18th place in the team standings out of over 80 teams scoring. Perennial state powerhouse St. Paris Graham is in first with 31½ points.
In Division III, Otsego sophomore Trevor Wilcox (34-7) advanced by pinning Martins Ferry junior Dylan Ward (38-5) in 3:01 at 113 pounds.
At 138, Eastwood senior Gavin Owens (41-1) keeps his championship hopes alive, winning by 16-0 technical fall against Columbus Academy sophomore Parker Knapp (26-16).
Elmwood junior Cannon Endicott (34-12) also advanced in the winners’ bracket by defeating Versailles senior Carson Bey (43-6), 7-4.
At 120, Lake senior Eli Guyton (25-7) lost his opening match, 5-2, to Gates Mills Hawken senior Patrick Reineke (29-4), but remained alive by winning a 14-5 major decision against Coshocton senior Ethan Dixon (29-7).
Lake senior Cristian Lecki (37-5) followed suit at 132, getting pinned by Wellington senior Jeremiah McKee (45-3) in 5:56, or four seconds before the final period ended.
However, Lecki responded in the consolation round by pinning Ridgewood junior Jesse Maple (39-9) in 1:54 to continue wrestling Saturday.
Otsego junior Joey Manley (29-15) was eliminated at 132 after falling 11-9 to South Range senior Raymond Cmil (39-1) and Johnstown Northridge junior Michael Fister (42-12), 6-2.
Otsego senior Micah May (30-10) was also eliminated at 215 after losing 6-1 to Magnolia Sandy Valley senior Wyatt Moyer (48-3) and to Brookville junior Bronson Stacy (36-11), 4-2.
At 165, Eastwood junior Bryce Hesselbart (37-9) was eliminated after getting pinned by Legacy Christian senior Nick Alvarez (27-4) in 1:35 and pinned by Adena senior Issac Gray (45-4) in 2:40.
In the D-III team standings, Legacy Christian is in first place with 29 points, Lake has five points for 29th, Otsego has four points for 33rd place, Eastwood has 3 ½ points for 47th, and Elmwood has two points for 62nd place out of over 80 teams scoring.
Wrestling continues through the weekend with the finals on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.