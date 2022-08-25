Rams Bengals Football

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) as a third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Practice was ended early after the third scuffle turned into a broader fight between players on both teams. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) )

 Sam Greene

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swung a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl between the two teams Thursday, putting an early end to their joint practice session.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to the final free-for-all. Donald, a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowler, was thrown to the ground after swinging a helmet.

