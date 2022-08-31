Rams Bengals Football

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) as a third scuffle escalates into a brawl during a joint preseason NFL football camp practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. 

 Sam Greene

Aaron Donald downplayed swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players in a brawl at a joint practice between last season's Super Bowl teams last Thursday.

"It was just a practice. It was football," Donald said Wednesday in an interview for an upcoming episode of the AP Pro Football Podcast. "I don't really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

