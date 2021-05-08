Perrysburg junior Brody May, right, moves the ball up the field against St. John’s Joshua Kraus during the second quarter of a match Thursday evening at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg. It was the varsity boys lacrosse final game of the regular season. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Titans 15-10 behind lead performances by Jake Beard and Collin Fredrickson with four goals apiece.

0
0
0
0
0